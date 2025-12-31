Chinese nationals charged with trafficking 26kg of drugs

Xie Zhouji, Zhang Mea and Chen Cheng were charged at the George Town magistrates’ court today. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Three Chinese nationals were charged in the magistrates’ court here today with trafficking 26kg of drugs two weeks ago.

Xie Zhouji, 38, Zhang Mea, 32, and Chen Cheng, 36, nodded after the charges were read before magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi. However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The three were accused of jointly trafficking 26kg of methamphetamine at the Adorna Gold Complex apartment at 10pm on Dec 20.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 12 strokes of the rotan, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Danial Amir Saad did not offer bail. The court agreed to deny bail and fixed Feb 25, 2026 for the next mention, pending the chemistry report.