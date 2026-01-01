FOIP not a military strategy but a peace framework, says Japanese envoy

Noriyuki Shikata says Tokyo is closely watching developments in the region, including the prolonged crisis in Myanmar and evolving border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

KUALA LUMPUR : Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision is aimed at promoting regional stability and peaceful coexistence rather than military confrontation, says Japanese ambassador to Malaysia Noriyuki Shikata.

The FOIP concept, introduced by former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, seeks to uphold freedom of navigation, respect for international law and open economic connectivity across the Indo-Pacific.

“There are lots of uncertainties on the international political landscape. Regionally, we are deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar and the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

“What we wish to promote is how we can live peacefully together, with prosperity,” he told FMT in an exclusive interview.

Shikata added that Japan views FOIP as compatible with the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), which stresses inclusivity, dialogue and cooperation over bloc-based rivalry.

Asean adopted the AOIP in 2019 to articulate its vision for the Indo-Pacific without aligning with any major power.

The framework prioritises cooperation in areas such as maritime affairs, connectivity, sustainable development and economic growth, and underscores Asean centrality in regional architecture.

Recently, Japanese foreign ministry press secretary Toshihiro Kitamura told FMT that Tokyo is set to deepen its partnership with Asean under newly-elected prime minister Sanae Takaichi.

Kitamura said the renewed momentum reflects not only a decade of consistent diplomacy, but also Japan’s belief in co-creating regional architecture with Asean on an equal footing.

Takaichi — Japan’s first woman prime minister who is also considered a mentee of Abe — intends to carry forward the FOIP and maintain Japan’s respected partner status in the region.

Kitamura also said the new Takaichi administration would be marked by continuity in other areas of collaboration, which includes the Asean-Japan Economic Co-Creation Forum, support for Palestinian reconstruction, and the Asia Zero Emission Community.