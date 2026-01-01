Malaysia kicks off VM2026 with nationwide events to welcome tourists

The Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign got off to a colourful start at key entry points. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : States across Malaysia today launched their Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign with events to welcome tourists at key entry points to strengthen the country’s position as a leading international destination.

In Pahang, arrivals at Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport in Kuantan were welcomed by state unity, tourism and culture committee chairman Leong Yu Man, accompanied by cultural performances and weaving demonstrations.

Leong said the state is targeting 15 million domestic and international visitors this year, with projected tourism revenue exceeding RM13 billion.

In Terengganu, 394 passengers arriving on flights from Kuala Lumpur were greeted at Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Nerus with gamelan music, cultural dances and appearances by VM2026 mascots Wira and Manja.

State tourism, culture, environment and climate change committee chairman Razali Idris said the state government would work closely with the federal government to ensure the success of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan launched its VM2026 welcoming programme jointly with the Visit Negeri Sembilan 2026 campaign.

State tourism, culture and arts committee chairman Nicole Tan said the initiative was aimed at promoting Port Dickson as a key tourism destination.

Activities were held at the Seremban–Port Dickson toll plaza, Port Dickson passenger jetty and Terminal One Seremban in collaboration with the Port Dickson Municipal Council and Tourism Malaysia.

In Melaka, 160 tourists from Dumai, Indonesia, arriving via ferry at the Melaka–Dumai International Ferry Terminal, were given a special welcome led by Tourism Malaysia administration division director Amirul Ariffin Nasir.

In Sarawak, state tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah welcomed visitors at Kuching International Airport.

Tourists were greeted by hosts in traditional Sarawak attire, along with Wira and Manja. Celebrations were also held at five land entry points and four airports across the state.

In Sabah, tourism, culture and environment minister Jafry Ariffin officiated the state-level welcoming ceremony, marking the start of intensified tourism promotion efforts as the state targets four million tourist arrivals this year.

He highlighted Sabah’s Unesco-recognised sites, including Mount Kinabalu and the Crocker Range, as main attractions, as well as newly recognised areas such as Sukau.

Meanwhile, Perlis is also targeting four million tourist arrivals this year, up from 3.5 million last year.

Menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said 12 major programmes would be implemented under Visit Perlis 2026 to support the VM2026 campaign.

In Perak, three main locations have been identified as key tourist entry points under the VM2026 campaign, namely the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh, the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd railway station in Ipoh, and the Bukit Berapit immigration, customs, quarantine and security complex in Pengkalan Hulu.

State tourism, industry, investment and corridor development committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said Perak is offering more than 100 attractive tourism products, highlighting its natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage and diverse gastronomy.

“We are also intensifying promotional efforts across various platforms and working closely with tourism agencies, local authorities and industry players to ensure a comfortable and high-quality tourism experience,” he said.