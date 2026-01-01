RM900mil investment set to create over 200 high-skilled jobs in Johor

Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the investment was supported by a strategic collaboration with UTM which included training opportunities and talent development. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : A RM900 million investment by China’s Jiangsu Longda Superalloy Co Ltd is expected to create more than 200 high-skilled jobs in engineering and advanced technology in Johor.

Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the Shanghai-based company, which he visited with a delegation from Johor on Dec 17, is a technology firm that plays a vital role in the global supply chain for the aerospace, energy and heavy engineering industries.

In a Bernama report, Onn Hafiz said the investment was supported by a strategic collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia which included training opportunities, talent development and the provision of at least 50 job opportunities with training exposure in both Malaysia and China.

Onn Hafiz said the initiative is aimed at ensuring Johoreans become key contributors to future industries, rather than mere participants in the workforce.

He said discussions were also held to establish an industrial supply chain cluster with strategic ecosystem partners.

“This initiative is expected to generate broader economic spillover effects for local companies, small and medium-sized enterprises and service providers in Johor, while enhancing the state’s position as a competitive high-technology industrial hub.”

He added that he was confident the initiative would serve as a catalyst for quality investments, job creation, upskilling of local talent and long-term economic growth.