Sarawak completes MASwings acquisition

AirBorneo said the acquisition supports the state government’s strategic objectives of strengthening regional air connectivity and ensuring affordable fares for the people.

KUCHING : The acquisition of MASwings Sdn Bhd through AirBorneo Holdings Sdn Bhd has been completed and takes effect from today.

AirBorneo, a wholly-owned entity of the Sarawak government, said the sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition was signed between Malaysia Aviation Group and the state government on Feb 12, 2025.

“Effective Jan 1, 2026, AirBorneo will assume full legal and operational responsibility of MASwings.

“During this initial phase of transition, MASwings branding will continue, while AirBorneo progressively rolls out its new brand identity.

“AirBorneo appreciates the cooperation and understanding of passengers, partners and stakeholders during this transition period,” it said in a statement.

AirBorneo said the acquisition supports the state government’s strategic objectives of strengthening regional air connectivity and ensuring affordable fares for the people.

It said the acquisition is a key step in supporting the state’s broader social and economic development agenda, and lays the foundation for the airline’s next phase of growth as AirBorneo.