Don’t penalise doctors over delayed practising certs, says MMA

The Malaysian Medical Council is said to have received a ‘very high’ number of applications for annual practising certificates, leading to a delay in their issuance. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Medical Association has urged the Malaysian Medical Council to give its assurance that doctors who have submitted documents on time receive their annual practising certificates by Jan 31 and are allowed to practise without penalty.

MMA president Dr R Thirunavukarasu made the call as thousands of doctors are experiencing delays in receiving their certificates.

Thirunavukarasu said MMC is statutorily responsible under Section 4(1) of the Medical Act 1971 for the registration and regulation of medical practice in the country, and while administrative functions may be carried out by the secretariat, oversight and accountability rest squarely with MMC.

“In view of the current situation, MMA urges MMC to provide an immediate formal assurance that doctors who have submitted all required documents on time, including valid indemnity, CPD (continuing professional development) points, and payment, may continue to practise without penalty during this period, and that all APCs will be issued by Jan 31.

“A clear public statement and interim letter from the council would protect compliant doctors, reassure healthcare institutions, and uphold patient safety,” he said in a statement.

Under Regulation 28 of the Medical Regulations 2017, a registered medical practitioner is required to submit proof of valid professional indemnity insurance, evidence of a minimum of 20 CPD points, and the prescribed renewal fee.

Applications typically open from July to November, with penalties imposed only for late submissions in December.

Thirunavukarasu said the delays have left medical practitioners, particularly those in private practice, in uncertainty despite having fully complied with all statutory requirements well within the stipulated timeline.

“The delays are not due to the doctors’ non-compliance, but administrative backlogs and processing inefficiencies,” he said.

Pointing out that it is an offence under the Medical Act for doctors to practise medicine without a valid APC, he said these doctors risk having their livelihoods, professional standing, and continuity of patient care affected if they are unable to practise for even a short period.

“This situation is particularly untenable when compliant practitioners are rendered ‘unlicensed’ purely due to administrative delay.

“It undermines professional morale, disrupts healthcare delivery, and risks eroding public confidence in medical regulations,” he said.

Earlier today, health news portal CodeBlue reported an undated notice on MMC’s website stating that the council was receiving a “very high” number of APC applications, requesting patience from medical practitioners for their APC approvals.