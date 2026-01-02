Man held over alleged sexual assault at Cheras condo

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the suspect has been remanded for four days from Friday.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman at a condominium in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said police received a report at 11.20am against the man, 24.

The suspect has been remanded for four days from today, he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for sexual assault, punishable with imprisonment for up to 10 years or with a fine or whipping, or any two of such punishments, upon conviction.