No need for alarm over calls to revive Muafakat, says Ramasamy

Umno and PAS signed the Muafakat Nasional charter in September 2019 in a move that was to have buried decades of rivalry between the two parties.

PETALING JAYA : The chairman of an Indian-based party says there is no need to sound the alarm over the call by PAS to revive Muafakat Nasional, the electoral pact it forged with Umno in 2019.

P Ramasamy, of Urimai, said that such calls were expected of PAS.

“Whether one likes it or not, PAS represents the most credible effort to unite Malay-Muslims nationwide.

“Even former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s efforts to forge a political umbrella for the Malays may not find as much traction compared to PAS,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ramasamy also suggested that PAS was attempting to capitalise on Umno’s weakness, following several dismal performances by the party at the polls, by calling for broad-based Malay-Muslim unity under MN.

MN was established with the intention of consolidating the Malay-Muslim vote.

Last week, PAS election director Sanusi Nor said MN should be revitalised as a platform for unity ahead of the next general election, adding that ties between PAS and Umno were vital for political stability, especially at the grassroots level.

Sanusi’s call echoed those of other PAS leaders who had repeatedly brought up the idea of reviving the MN alliance.

Ramasamy went on to say that the real challenge for PAS was not merely forging Malay-Muslim unity, but how to create and sustain national unity by recognising the fundamental rights of the non-Malays.

“PAS may possess all the trappings of a political party, in combination with others, capable of forming the next government. However, there’s one important caveat.

“That caveat is the lack of political support from non-Malays, particularly the Chinese and Indians in the country.”

Yesterday, Ramasamy said while PAS might genuinely want to woo non-Malays, the party has yet to find a formula to do so, adding that non-Malays were generally wary of PAS.