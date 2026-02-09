Takiyuddin waiting on ‘some’ party presidents to confirm PN meeting

PN deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said he has asked the component presidents to reach a consensus on a date for the Supreme Council meeting.

PETALING JAYA : Some presidents of Perikatan Nasional (PN) components have yet to respond on setting a date for the much-awaited PN Supreme Council meeting, says Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin, the PN deputy secretary-general, said the PN Supreme Council would not be able to convene to confirm Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as coalition chairman and appoint his successor until the party presidents agreed on a date.

“A date hasn’t been fixed yet. We are dependent on the presidents of all four PN components. I have already asked them to reach a consensus on a date.

“Some have yet to respond,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Takiyuddin added that Muhyiddin, the Bersatu president, had suggested holding the meeting around the start of the Ramadan month during the breaking of fast.

“However, I am still waiting on a joint decision by the four party presidents.

“We hope that, before it is held, the respective parties will be able to resolve all issues amicably in the interest of the coalition,” said Takiyuddin, who is also the PAS secretary-general.

Invitations to the PN Supreme Council meeting were sent to all four PN party presidents, including Muhyiddin, on Feb 3.

The PN Supreme Council was supposed to meet on Jan 29 but Muhyiddin was not invited, with Takiyuddin arguing that he was no longer a member of the top leadership having relinquished the coalition chairmanship.

The meeting was cancelled after Muhyiddin called for a “pre-council” meeting with the three other PN component presidents.

The PN chairman’s post has remained vacant since Jan 1, when Muhyiddin stepped down. PAS has laid claim to it but Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party are said to be opposed to the Islamic party leading the coalition due to its “hardline” image.

Muhyiddin has also insisted that the PN chairman should be a party president although PAS argues that this should not be the case.