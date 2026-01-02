Puspakom to roll out new booking system, raises processing fee

In March last year, Puspakom revealed that runners had exploited the system by using one chassis number with multiple vehicle registration numbers to secure bookings.

PETALING JAYA : Puspakom said it is in the final phase of implementing a new vehicle inspection booking system, aimed at making the process more stable, accurate, and customer-friendly.

“The new system will feature automatic integration with the road transport department’s (JPJ) MySikap portal, as well as with a more structured, transparent refund process,” it said in a statement.

This comes following revelations that appointment slots were being resold by middlemen at exorbitant prices.

In March last year, Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman said runners had exploited the system by using one chassis number with multiple vehicle registration numbers to secure bookings.

He said inspection slots costing RM3.50 were being sold by runners for as much as RM750.

Puspakom also announced that the vehicle inspection booking processing fee will be increased from RM3.50 to RM5 effective Jan 4.

“The fee adjustment is being implemented in line with preparations to launch the system, which will feature updated branding, interface, and functionality aimed at improving customer experience and booking efficiency,” it said.

It said the current rate has not been reviewed since the introduction of online inspection bookings in 2017, and that the adjustment is intended to support a system that is more stable, transparent, and customer-focused, aligning with the needs of the modern automotive industry and user expectations.

The name and full details of the new booking system are expected to be announced on Jan 5.

Previously, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said Puspakom would no longer allow multiple inspection slot bookings using the same registration number, following the discovery of middlemen reselling appointments at inflated prices.