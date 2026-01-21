Puspakom tightens lorry brake checks to boost road safety

The revised Puspakom protocol ensures that brake systems are assessed based on safe operational parameters.

PETALING JAYA : Puspakom has updated its lorry inspection protocol to enhance road safety by targeting unsafe brake settings.

Under the new protocol, heavy vehicles will fail inspection if brake settings are found to be excessively tight or excessively loose, conditions that could significantly increase the risk of loss of control, longer stopping distances and serious road accidents involving other motorists.

Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman said one of the key aspects assessed under the revised protocol was drag force, which refers to resistance in the braking system that occurs even before the brake pedal is applied.

“Excessive drag force indicates that brakes may already be partially engaged, increasing heat build-up and reducing braking efficiency over time,” he said in a statement.

He acknowledged that while the majority of vehicle owners and operators complied with safety standards, a small number would temporarily adjust brake settings to pass inspections before reverting the system for operational convenience.

“This practice places not only the driver at risk, but also other road users who share the same roads,” he added.

The revised protocol, issued after a directive from the road transport department (JPJ), ensures that the brake systems are assessed based on safe operational parameters rather than short-term adjustments made solely for inspection purposes.

Mahmood also said the enhanced inspection approach was intended to prevent unsafe practices and improper brake adjustments, protect compliant operators from unfair competition, and reduce the risk of heavy vehicle-related accidents on public roads.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. While Puspakom conducts inspections, the safety of a vehicle ultimately depends on responsible maintenance by owners, operators, workshops and drivers,” he said.

Mahmood urged vehicle owners and operators to work with certified workshops to ensure that brake systems are properly calibrated and maintained before presenting vehicles for inspection, in line with regulatory requirements.

Puspakom announced additional tests for tyres and brakes in its mandatory periodic inspection procedure last October, following orders from JPJ.

The new tests were announced after a fatal crash at the Bukit Kajang toll plaza, where the driver of a lorry was said to have jumped out of the vehicle as its brakes had failed.