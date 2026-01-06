Fines for late birth registration can be waived, says Saifuddin

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (centre) at a ceremony to hand over birth certificates to seven siblings whose parents had not registered their marriage. (Home Ministry pic)

PETALING JAYA : Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says fines for late birth registration can be waived for families facing financial hardship, stressing that the government wants Malaysians to register marriages and births to ensure children receive their MyKad.

Speaking in Sungai Buaya, Selangor, after the national registration department handed birth certificates to seven siblings, Saifuddin said the children faced difficulties accessing schooling and healthcare as their parents’ marriage was not registered.

Authorities resolved the issue by registering the parents’ marriage through the district religious authorities and completing the children’s birth registration. Once registered, the siblings were considered legitimate and could obtain MyKad.

Reports have stated that parents who fail to register their children within 60 days after their birth will be fined RM1,000, compared with only RM50 previously.

“Registering births is free. Registering births late carries a fine, but in cases like these, we grant an exemption,” Saifuddin told reporters.

“When a marriage is not registered, the birth of the children born from the marriage is also not registered.”

He cited official data showing 9,528 late birth registrations last year, 12,265 in 2024 and 13,442 in 2023.

Saifuddin said that while the numbers are small relative to the national population, unresolved cases can create serious problems for affected children.

He also said under the law, anyone aware of a birth – not just the parents – could register it, provided the required documents were submitted.

“Anyone who knows about a birth can register it. This is to ensure that all children are legally recognised and can access services,” he said.