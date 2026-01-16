Kedah PKR restructures leadership, Tunku Nashrul is communications chief

Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will continue to lead the Kedah PKR chapter. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kedah PKR has restructured its leadership with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, serving as its communications director.

Pakatan Harapan secretary-general and home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will continue to lead the Kedah chapter, with Sungai Petani MP and youth and sports minister Taufiq Johari serving as his deputy.

Anwar’s political secretary, Chan Ming Kai, will serve as a vice-chairman, alongside S Chandar, Ismail Wasi Ahmad Shafawi, Fitri Ismail and Marduwati Mazlan.

Firdaus Johari, meanwhile, becomes Kedah PKR’s strategy director.

Taufiq and Firdaus are both the sons of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul.

Former Kuala Kedah MP Dr Azman Ismail will lead the state chapter’s health bureau, while former Merbok MP Nor Azrina Surip was made a member of the state leadership council.