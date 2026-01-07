Disciplinary board never got back to me on 3 proposals, says Saifuddin

Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah said he deserves a ‘fair trial’.

PETALING JAYA : Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah, who was sacked as a Bersatu member yesterday, claims that he received no response from the party’s disciplinary board on the possibility of a new hearing prior to his dismissal.

Saifuddin said he had requested a new hearing, listing three demands including that party president Muhyiddin Yassin testify at the hearing.

He also called for two of the board’s members – Radzi Manan and Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif – to recuse themselves, citing a possible conflict of interest.

He also asked the disciplinary board to reveal the identity of the person who had investigated his case and the complainant who levelled the allegations against him.

Saifuddin said that if these demands were met, he was prepared to cooperate with the disciplinary board.

“I deserve a fair trial. But as of Jan 6, I had not heard back from the disciplinary board,” he said in a statement.

It was reported last night that Saifuddin, a Supreme Council member, had been expelled from Bersatu for violating Clause 9.1.4 of the party’s constitution. However, the exact nature of the offence was not specified.

The former minister subsequently said he would appeal his sacking.

Saifuddin was hauled up by the disciplinary board following his call for Muhyiddin, who was chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) at the time, to resign.

He was also removed as Pahang PN chief.

Saifuddin is the second MP to be sacked from the party. Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan was given the boot last October.