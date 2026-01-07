Doctors advise against surgery for Dr M’s fractured hip

Doctors at IJN said Dr Mahathir Mohamad will have to be admitted for two to three weeks, his son Mukhriz said.

PETALING JAYA : Doctors have advised against former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad undergoing surgery for his fractured hip because of his age, his son Mukhriz said.

Mukhriz said Mahathir, 100, fractured his hip after a fall during his routine morning exercise at home yesterday and was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“The report from IJN states that as he has fractured his hip, he will require two to three weeks of hospital admission,” he said in a video.

“Given his age, surgery is not a wise option,” he said, noting that his father’s recovery will take some time.

Mukhriz thanked the public for their well wishes and requested that Mahathir be given privacy to rest.

Mahathir’s press secretary, Sufi Yusoff, said yesterday the former prime minister was conscious when taken to IJN.

Mahathir has a history of heart ailments and previously underwent heart bypass operations in 1989 and 2007.

The former Langkawi MP has been admitted to IJN several times in recent years, most recently on July 13 last year after experiencing fatigue while attending a picnic and potluck in Putrajaya to celebrate his 100th birthday and the 99th birthday of his wife, Dr Hasmah Ali.