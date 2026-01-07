Malaysia’s foreign policy rooted in justice, anti-colonial principles, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a lecture titled ‘Power Shift: Strategic Choices for Malaysia and Turkey’ in Ankara, Turkey, today. (Facebook pic)

ANKARA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia does not define its position in conflicts based on its alliances with other nations, but on consistency, international law, and principles rooted in opposing colonialism and exploitation.

Answering questions during a public lecture titled “Power Shift: Strategic Choices for Malaysia and Turkey” here today, Anwar said Malaysia’s foreign policy reflects its long‑standing commitment to justice and the rule of law.

He said Malaysia’s position is informed by its history of resistance to colonialism and its support for sovereign rights.

“We are not taking a position because we are an ally or not, but a consistent position,” he said when asked about Malaysia’s stance if a conflict were to erupt in 2026 and beyond.

“We have fought, and countries throughout the world have struggled, against colonial rule, whether British, American, French, or Libyan,” he said, underscoring that such experiences shape Malaysia’s diplomatic outlook.

In this context, he pointed to Malaysia’s response to recent US military action in Venezuela, in which Malaysian leaders and officials have criticised the forcible capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro as a violation of international law that could set a dangerous precedent for smaller states’ sovereignty.

Anwar stressed that Malaysia’s stance is not based on religion, race, or geography, but on upholding international norms and defending the rights of sovereign states.

“Venezuela is not an Arab country, nor a Muslim country, nor an Asian country – certainly not a Malay country. But we have taken a position,” he said.

During the lecture, Anwar stressed that the world is undergoing a profound global power shift, and called on Malaysia and Turkey to step forward as balancing voices against the hypocrisy of major power.

He said this was particularly crucial in light of the ongoing oppression in Gaza and the conflict in Venezuela.

“Developing nations must realise that their future does not necessarily depend on any single major power,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar laid a wreath at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first president of modern Turkey, widely credited with transforming the country into a secular, nationalist republic.

He met officials from the defence industry after the wreath‑laying ceremony.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is on an official visit to Turkey from Jan 6 to 8 at the invitation of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He is accompanied by his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, foreign minister Mohamad Hasan, higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, investment, trade and industry minister Johari Ghani, and senior government officials.

The visit aims to strengthen trade, investment, tourism, cooperation and diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Turkey.