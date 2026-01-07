Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chief not yet official, says Sanusi

PN election director Sanusi Nor said the coalition is expected to hold a meeting within a week to discuss Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as chairman.

PETALING JAYA : Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as Perikatan Nasional chairman is not yet official, according to the coalition’s election director, Sanusi Nor.

Sanusi said the PN constitution required any resignation to be discussed and accepted during a meeting of the coalition’s leadership, Sinar Harian reported.

“Even if (the resignation) has been announced and the letter submitted, constitutionally, it must be deliberated at a meeting.

“So, officially, the resignation is not valid yet,” the Kedah menteri besar was quoted as saying after attending the state civil servants’ assembly at Wisma Darul Aman today.

Sanusi said PN was expected to hold its meeting within a week to finalise the matter.

Muhyiddin stepped down as PN chairman effective Jan 1, following a political upheaval in Perlis which saw a change of menteri besar between PAS and Bersatu.

Several other PN leaders subsequently resigned, including Azmin Ali (Selangor PN chairman), Sahruddin Jamal (Johor PN chairman) and Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Perak PN chairman).

Subsequently, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang indicated that his party was ready to take over the coalition, noting that several names, including his own, were under consideration to replace Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin met “casually” yesterday with PAS vice-president and Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokthar, fuelling further rumours that Samsuri would become the next PN chairman.