Unity govt must harness strength to transform Malaysia, says PM

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is on a three-day official visit to Ankara, Turkey, until tomorrow. (Bernama pic)

ANKARA : The unity government remains strong and must harness that collective strength to deliver programmes that will shape Malaysia’s future, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said if these programmes were sustained and effectively implemented, and if children – grounded in moral values – were exposed to new technologies, artificial intelligence and engineering, Malaysia could see significant change within a year or two.

However, he said history had shown that progress was never guaranteed, and that even successful nations could face decline without good governance.

“A successful civilisation – economically and culturally strong – can decay because of endemic corruption, leading to grinding poverty and, ultimately, collapse,” he said at the “Sentuhan Madani” programme with the Malaysian diaspora here last night.

He said the future of the country hinged on the choices of its people.

“You have a choice: to be a successful, decent human being who protects your family, society, nation and humanity, or to be condemned for corruption,” Anwar said.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is on an official visit to Turkey from Jan 6 to Jan 8 at the invitation of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He is accompanied by his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, foreign minister Mohamad Hasan, higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, investment, trade and industry minister Johari Ghani, and senior government officials.

The visit aims to strengthen trade, investment, tourism, cooperation and diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Turkey.

According to Wisma Putra, Malaysia’s total trade with Turkey from January to November 2025 amounted to RM21.2 billion (US$4.92 billion).

In 2024, bilateral trade between the nations reached US$5.2 billion. The target is to increase it to US$10 billion.