2026 a ‘year of execution’ for economy ministry, says Akmal

PUTRAJAYA : Economy minister Akmal Nasir says 2026 will be a “year of execution” for his ministry, with various initiatives and projects rolled out to benefit Malaysians.

Akmal said he wanted to ensure that, in the year ahead, his ministry’s policies and strategies do not stall at the planning stage but actually reach Malaysians.

He added that coordination and monitoring would be the ministry’s top priorities to ensure that the implementation of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) proceeds as planned.

Akmal, who was appointed to helm the ministry last month, said the success of policies could no longer be measured solely by announcements or planning documents, but must be translated into implementation that delivers tangible impact for the people.

He said the government had established a more comprehensive monitoring framework for its five-year development plans, including regular progress reporting and swift corrective action mechanisms in the event of delays or implementation failures.

“Progress reporting must be transparent, timely and reflective of the actual situation on the ground. What matters is not just what we plan, but what has actually been implemented.

“This year is the year that we execute. We no longer want to be trapped in drafting numerous strategies but failing at the execution stage.

“This means that every decision must be translated into programmes, initiatives and projects that truly reach the people,” he said in his New Year’s address to the economy ministry staff here today.

Akmal said the implementation of the 13MP would serve as a key performance indicator (KPI) for his ministry, from top officials to regular public servants.

“We want KPIs to be more than just figures on paper. They must be assessed based on their impact on people’s lives – job opportunities, better incomes and balanced development.”