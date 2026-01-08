Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Paris after engine indication anomaly

Live air traffic website Flightradar24 showed that MH21 took off from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 2.09pm local time but diverted back to the airport. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia Airlines today confirmed that its flight MH21, which departed from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in France, returned shortly after take-off as a precautionary measure following an engine indication anomaly.

The airline said the flight crew requested priority handling and complied with air traffic control instructions, including the use of an emergency transponder code, to facilitate a safe return to CDG for technical inspections.

“The aircraft landed safely at 3.35pm local time in Paris,” it said in a statement.

Malaysia Airlines also said that affected passengers had been switched to alternative carriers where available, while some were accommodated at hotels near the airport.

“The replacement flight, MH21D, is scheduled to depart CDG at 5pm local time today (Jan 8),” it added.

Malaysia Airlines said it deeply regretted the inconvenience and disruptions to its passengers’ travel plans and that safety remained the number one priority.

Live air traffic website Flightradar24 showed that MH21 took off from CDG at 2.09pm local time before the emergency took place.