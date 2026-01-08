Selangor to centralise pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar

Selangor exco Izham Hashim said the state government is allowing the existing 112 farms in Tanjung Sepat to continue operating at their respective locations for the next three years before being relocated. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor government will centralise the state’s pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor, as a long-term strategic step towards restructuring the industry, starting in 2030.

State infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim said this is to ensure the pig farming industry is managed cleanly, systematically and in a modern manner without damaging the environment or the harmony of local communities.

It is also aimed at ensuring food safety for the non-Muslim community.

“This decision was made after considering pollution control, epidemic management and sustainable industrial development planning, in line with the state government’s efforts to give serious attention to food safety issues, including the needs of our non-Muslim friends.

“We want to ensure this industry is well-managed to guarantee food supply, hygiene, community harmony and disease risk control,” Bernama reported him as saying at the Selangor state secretariat building.

Izham said about 202ha in Bukit Tagar, including a buffer zone, have been identified for this purpose, which will see the implementation of a closed farming system with zero emissions.

He said while the project in Bukit Tagar is being completed, the state government is allowing the existing 112 farms in Tanjung Sepat to continue operating at their respective locations for the next three years before being relocated.

“To maintain the supply of pork, the state government has also allowed the entry of approximately 2,000 live pigs from Sarawak and Perak since July, subject to strict standard operating procedures,” he said.