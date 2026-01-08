Tang Jie-Ee Wei through to Malaysia Open quarters

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei have beaten Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin in all four encounters so far. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Reigning world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei stormed into the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open today.

The world No 4 pair beat their 21st-ranked compatriots Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin 21-13, 23-21 in 40 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei have now beaten their rivals in all four encounters so far.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, who made it to the semi-finals last year, will meet either Thailand’s Phuwanat Horbanluekit-Benyapa Aimsaard or Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin from China in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, world No 9 pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai went down tamely to American pair Presley Smith-Jennie Gai, who are 22 rungs below them.

The Malaysian duo, who were semi-finalists last year, lost 21-9, 21-17 in just 35 minutes.