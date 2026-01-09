Abim proposes guidelines for ‘sensitive’ community events

A poster for the ‘Glamping with Pride’ event in Hulu Langat next weekend says its includes campfire storytelling, a runway show, a skit competition, and a ‘HIV Hunger Games.’

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Islamic youth movement (Abim) has called for national guidelines for community events involving “sensitive issues” in light of a glamping event planned by a pro-LGBT group.

The guidelines – which should be drafted by an inter-ministerial committee – would cover branding, programme content, and compliance with public values and interests, said Abim president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin.

“This is not intended to restrict civic space or punish any party, but as a preventive measure to ensure public health initiatives are not misused to promote values contrary to Malaysian society and the constitution,” he said.

He said the move aims to prevent public confusion or anxiety arising from programmes that use sensitive approaches or branding, reported Bernama.

He added that the proposal includes clearer regulations for closed or overnight programmes, and events with themes of health or social issues that could affect moral and social harmony.

Ahmad Fahmi said public health awareness programmes should respect sociocultural norms, religious sensitivities, and legal frameworks, keeping the focus on public well-being.

The proposal comes after reports that the organisers of the “Glamping With Pride” event on Jan 18-19 plan to proceed despite opposition from various organisations such as Selangor PAS, which accused the organisers of promoting “deviant lifestyles”.

The event is described as a private, community-based retreat focusing on wellbeing, peer support, and health awareness.

The event’s poster features a rainbow motif, cartoon illustrations of people of diverse gender expressions gathered around a campfire, and the tagline “two nights of warmth and love”.

Jejaka, the organising NGO, said the programme involves lawful camping activities at a registered venue and does not violate any law.