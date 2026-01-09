Cops ordered to monitor ‘pride glamping’ event, says Selangor exco

Selangor exco member Fahmi Ngah noted that the event organiser had not marketed it as being deviant in nature, but as a nature-based programme. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have been ordered to investigate and monitor a “Glamping with Pride” event planned by a pro-LGBT group for possible breaches of the law, and take enforcement action if necessary.

Selangor Islamic affairs and cultural innovation committee chairman Fahmi Ngah said police are empowered to prevent and address breaches of the law.

He noted that the organisers of the event, planned for Jan 17 and 18 in Hulu Langat, had not marketed it as being deviant in nature, but as a nature-based programme.

“So we have to ensure that they stick to what they have said,” Harian Metro reported him as saying today.

Jejaka, the organising NGO, said earlier that it will go ahead with the event despite an objection from Selangor PAS.

It said the programme is a “private, community-based retreat focussed on wellbeing, peer support and health awareness”, involving lawful camping activities at a registered venue, and does not violate any law.

It said participation is limited and vetted, with the venue disclosed only to confirmed attendees to ensure safety and prevent public disruption.

Previously, Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar called for an investigation into the event, which he claimed openly promotes lifestyles and ideologies that run contrary to Malaysia’s religious values and cultural norms.

He said the programme raised concerns about public order, morality, and youth protection.

A poster of the event, with the location “to be announced”, features a rainbow motif, cartoon illustrations of people of diverse gender expressions around a campfire, and the tagline “Two nights of warmth and love”.

The planned activities include campfire storytelling, a “HIV Hunger Games”, a camp runway show and a skit competition. A QR code for registration notes that slots are limited.

Separately, Kajang Municipal Council corporate and community development department director Kamarul Izlan Sulaiman denied receiving an application to hold the programme in Hulu Langat.