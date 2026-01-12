Selangor ruler voices opposition to LGBT events in state

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has directed the Selangor Islamic religious council and state mufti to take firm action against LGBT activities in the state.

PETALING JAYA : The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has voiced firm opposition to festivals, parades, events and any promotion of LGBT lifestyles in the state.

Selangor Islamic religious council (Mais) chairman Salehuddin Saidin and state mufti Anhar Opir said the sultan had ordered them to take firm action against any LGBT-related activities during an audience today, in response to the “Glamping with Pride” event in Hulu Langat planned for this weekend.

Salehuddin and Anhar said Sultan Sharafuddin stressed that such acts are sins before Allah and could invite divine punishment upon the state.

“Additionally, he (the sultan) does not permit the formation of associations, clubs, organisations or NGOs related to LGBT activities in Selangor,” the two religious leaders said in a joint statement.

They also said Islam prohibits LGBT practices, equating them with the sins of the people of Prophet Lut, and described such acts as major sins that are harmful to society.

“Muslims, especially youths, should not follow Western lifestyles that endorse such practices under the banner of human rights,” they said.

“Not all human rights freedoms can be accepted or applied within Muslim communities if they contradict Islamic teachings.”

In line with Sultan Sharafuddin’s decree, Salehuddin and Anhar urged the Selangor Islamic department (Jais), police and local councils to block permits for the glamping event and to monitor any attempts to organise similar activities.

“Mais and the mufti call on all parties to uphold the sanctity of Islam and ensure Selangor remains harmonious and free from practices contrary to Islamic teachings,” they said.

The two-day “Glamping with Pride” event has drawn flak after a poster of it went viral on social media.

Planned activities include campfire storytelling, a “HIV Hunger Games”, a camp runway show and a skit competition, with registration limited via QR code.

Selangor PAS Youth had opposed the event, citing conflicts with religious values and cultural norms, but organiser Jejaka said the retreat would go ahead.

Police have since received five reports and opened investigations under Section 504 of the Penal Code (for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (for improper use of network facilities or services).