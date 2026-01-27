Selangor exco rubbishes viral claim of temple relocating to surau site

Selangor religious affairs executive councillor Fahmi Ngah denied that the site in question had already been set aside for the relocation of an illegally built Hindu temple. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor government has rubbished a viral claim that an illegally built Hindu temple is being relocated to a piece of land in Petaling Jaya that was earmarked for the construction of a surau.

State religious affairs executive councillor Fahmi Ngah said checks with the Petaling land office and Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) confirmed that the site had always been allocated for a non-Muslim house of worship, not a surau.

Fahmi also denied that the site had already been set aside for the relocation of the Hindu temple, which is currently encroaching on a piece of land in PJS 4 here meant for a Muslim cemetery.

“Instead, if the temple management intends to take up the site legitimately, they will need to file applications with MBPJ and the Petaling land office, pending their approvals,” he said in a statement.

Fahmi also said the Selangor government already had an action plan and timeframe to demolish illegal structures built at the Muslim cemetery land in PJS 4.

While the temple is currently encroaching on the land, he maintained that the allegation made by a Facebook user was false and had caused concern among netizens.

“I ask all parties involved in this issue, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, to remain calm and refrain from issuing statements that can spark negative racial sentiments.

“The Selangor government is committed to protecting land placed under the responsibility of state Islamic institutions from any form of encroachment or misuse,” he added.