US to provide US$45mil to support Thailand-Cambodia truce

Thailand’s prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, after signing a ceasefire deal on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 26, 2025. (EPA Images pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The US has pledged US$45 million in assistance to Thailand and Cambodia to support peace efforts between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.

Michael George DeSombre, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said Washington would provide US$20 million to combat drug trafficking and cyber scams, a growing concern in Cambodia.

He also said US$15 million will be set aside for border stabilisation works that help communities in both nations recover and support displaced persons, as well as US$10 million for demining and the clearance of unexploded ordnance.

DeSombre said he will meet senior Thai and Cambodian officials in Bangkok and Phnom Penh over the next two days to discuss implementing the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord and the schedule for disbursing the funds.

“But we’re very committed to ensuring that these amounts are used to take care of displaced persons at the border, and otherwise focus on demining, and really also focus on the scam centres that have been the cause of lots of disruption in the region and in the US,” he said in a virtual press briefing.

The long-standing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia stems from a colonial-era border dispute along their 800km boundary, with both sides claiming territory and centuries-old temple ruins.

The two countries signed the peace agreement on Oct 26, witnessed by US president Donald Trump and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Clashes resumed not long after, before another ceasefire was brokered on Dec 27.

DeSombre said the US is optimistic that the current ceasefire will hold, with Asean observer teams playing a key role in maintaining peace.

“The US will continue to support the Cambodian and Thai governments as they implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord and pave the way for a return to peace, prosperity, and stability for their people and the region,” he said.

DeSombre also praised Malaysia for its active role in promoting regional peace while chairing Asean last year.

He commended Anwar for working with Trump to advance the peace efforts.