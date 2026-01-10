Govt allocates RM5mil more for upkeep of Zoo Negara

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged that Zoo Negara is a major tourist and education site.

PETALING JAYA : The government has approved a fresh allocation of RM5 million to help with Zoo Negara’s management and conservation efforts, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar said he had similarly announced RM5 million in funds last year to improve the facilities at the zoo, which is managed by the Malaysian Zoological Society, acknowledging that it was a major tourist and education site.

“This year, I have approved another RM5 million for the zoo’s management and conservation efforts,” he said after visiting its Giant Panda Conservation Centre in Ampang today.

He thanked Beijing and China’s ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, for loaning Malaysia a new pair of pandas – Chen Xing and Xiao Yue – which arrived on Nov 18.

He said this could not have been done without the experts at the zoo and the natural resources and environmental sustainability ministry.

Anwar also quipped that the pandas were picky eaters and would only consume bamboo shoots grown in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

“We tried giving them another type of bamboo from Mantin, but the pandas rejected it,” he said.