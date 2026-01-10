Plot brewing to stop Samsuri from heading PN?

PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar is rumoured to be the party’s candidate following Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to step down as PN chairman.

PETALING JAYA : A growing unease over the potential rise of PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman has sparked talk of an unexpected return by Muhyiddin Yassin.

A PN insider said certain Bersatu leaders were reportedly uncomfortable with the idea of a party vice-president helming the opposition coalition, arguing that PN should be led by a party president — a convention observed by both Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, went on to say that this concern may see Bersatu push for its president, Muhyiddin, to reclaim the post.

The source said for this to happen, Samsuri’s candidacy may first have to be rejected by the PN Supreme Council and countered with a motion for Muhyiddin to be named as coalition chairman once again.

“Several leaders aligned with Muhyiddin may present a motion to remove Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and vice-president Ronald Kiandee from the PN Supreme Council,” the source added.

According to the source, the absence of Hamzah and Kiandee could tilt the council’s composition toward leaders aligned with Muhyiddin, paving the way for a majority vote in favour of his reappointment.

Asked if such a move could further strain ties with PAS, the source said the Bersatu leaders involved “just don’t care anymore”.

PAS has been seen to be adamant that the PN chairmanship should be held by a representative of the Islamic party following the decision by the former prime minister to step down.

Muhyiddin’s resignation came in the wake of escalated tensions over the Perlis crisis, which saw the menteri besar post shift from PAS to Bersatu.

The insider even suggested that “every step taken seems to be drawing Bersatu closer to Pakatan Harapan”.

As to the possible motive behind the rivals seeking to form a pact, the source suggested that PH “needed an alternative to replace Umno” and that Muhyiddin was “desperate to have his court case dropped”.

Muhyiddin is facing seven charges of abuse of power and receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, with his trial scheduled for March.

“For all we know, talks between the parties may have already begun,” the source said.