Defence minister to issue statement tomorrow on cartel probe

Defence minister Khaled Nordin is to make a statement tomorrow on the army cartel investigation which has implicated senior military officials. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Defence minister Khaled Nordin will make a statement tomorrow regarding a corruption investigation into army procurement that has implicated senior military officers and led to several arrests.

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said today that an explanation on the matter had been made to the Cabinet at a retreat for federal and state government leaders, Bernama reported.

Present at the retreat were Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, his deputies, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof, Cabinet ministers, Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg and other heads of state governments except Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

A former army chief and his two wives were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission last week as part of the investigation into a network of army procurement tender cartels.

Earlier today, a senior military official was called up and made a statement at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, Harian Metro reported.

MACC is also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to military procurement contracts with several companies said to have repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023 through bribes.