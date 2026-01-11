Senior armed forces officer summoned by MACC

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the senior officer arrived at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya at 11am.

PETALING JAYA : A senior official of the Malaysian armed forces has been summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to assist in its investigation into the alleged abuse of funds meant for asset procurements.

“We called him in today to assist in the investigation and started recording his statement at about 11am.

“So far no arrest has been made but the process of recording his statement is ongoing,” Azam said, adding that the senior officer was the only one summoned today.

Yesterday, Berita Harian reported that MACC was investigating a senior officer in his 50s on suspicion of being involved in misappropriation of funds meant for arms purchases.

MACC’s probe into an alleged army procurement cartel has led to the arrest of former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan, who was slated to take over as head of the armed forces, and his two wives to assist in the probe.

MACC is also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to military procurement contracts allegedly involving a senior army officer.

Several companies are said to have repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023 through bribes.