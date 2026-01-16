Court dismisses senior Bomba officer’s appeal in abuse of power case

The Kuala Terengganu High Court ruled that the lower court was correct in finding senior fire and rescue department officer Roslan Zakaria guilty on three charges of abuse of power.

PETALING JAYA : The Kuala Terengganu High Court has dismissed an appeal by a senior fire and rescue department officer challenging his conviction for abuse of power.

Judicial commissioner Yusrin Faidz Yusoff ruled that the sessions court did not err in convicting Roslan Zakaria on three charges under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

Roslan was found to have abused his position as a government official by suggesting companies linked to his family members to be given government contracts to supply items for his department.

He had proposed companies owned by his late mother-in-law and his sister-in-law – Pak Su Global Enterprise and Syarikat Muazzam Global Enterprise, respectively – to supply 60 antennas, 30 chargers, 31 compasses, 10 safety jackets and 20 wetsuits.

The total value of the supplies involved was RM32,540.

The court also dismissed Roslan’s appeal to reduce the custodial sentences imposed on him.

He was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment and fined RM172,000, in default two years’ jail.

In dismissing the appeal, Yusrin said the court found that Roslan had taken “active steps” in recommending his relatives’ companies for the government contracts.

“The accused (Roslan) admitted in his testimony that submitting his relatives’ names for government tenders was wrong, but he chose to do so.

“As a responsible officer, he should have resisted,” he said.

“The accused did not declare this conflict of interest and took active steps to ‘manipulate the system’ to ensure that his family’s companies were awarded the contracts. This is unacceptable.”