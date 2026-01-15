Lawyer withdraws suit on Zahid’s conditional discharge in Yayasan Akalbudi case

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s lead defence counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said an application would be filed in court to convert the conditional discharge into a full acquittal.

KUALA LUMPUR : A lawyer has withdrawn his lawsuit over the authorities’ further investigations into Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case, saying it has been overtaken by events after the case was classified as requiring no further action (NFA).

FMT is made to understand that a notice of discontinuance was filed last week, a day after the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) issued a statement that Zahid’s case had been classified NFA.

The AGC on Jan 8 said it found insufficient evidence to support proceeding with the charges after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had conducted further investigations.

When contacted, the applicant, Syed Amir Syakib Arsalan Syed Ibrahim, confirmed the matter.

He declined further comments.

In the originating summons filed last month, he said it was to seek clarity, accountability, and timely resolution following the reasons that were publicly advanced to justify a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

Syed Amir said no public update had been provided as to whether those investigations had been concluded or when a final prosecutorial decision would be made.

On Sept 4, 2023, trial judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah granted Zahid the DNAA on 47 charges of corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust when proceedings were at the defence stage.

This is to allow MACC to conduct further investigations.

Zahid’s lead defence counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said last week an application would be filed in court to convert the DNAA previously granted into a discharge amounting to an acquittal.