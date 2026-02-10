Malaysia jumps to 54th spot in corruption perceptions index

Malaysia scored 50 points in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index in 2024 and 2023, 47 in 2022 and 48 in 2021. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia improved its standing in Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), climbing to 54th place from 57th last year.

The CPI ranks 182 countries based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, using a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Malaysia scored 52 points this year, up from 50 in both 2024 and 2023.

The latest result marks an improvement after years of largely stagnant scores, having recorded 47 points in 2022, 48 in 2021 and 51 in 2020.

MORE TO COME