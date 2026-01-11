Ewon moves to ease congestion at Sepanggar port

Sabah deputy chief minister Ewon Benedick said he travelled with a prime mover to check on conditions while it was collecting a container. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : A proposed interim solution to address congestion at Sepanggar port will be presented to the Sabah Cabinet soon, said deputy chief minister Ewon Benedick.

Ewon, who is the state minister for industrial development, entrepreneurship and transport, said congestion at the port has been designated as his ministry’s top priority, as the facility is a key driver of Sabah’s industrial and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Immediate measures would be needed as long-term projects, including expansion of the port, would take time.

“Congestion directly affects supply chains, logistics costs and the competitiveness of industries and entrepreneurs in the state, making it a priority to resolve,” he added.

Ewon said he travelled with a prime mover to observe the situation while it was collecting a container from a depot in the Kota Kinabalu industrial area to Sepanggar port.

The inspection confirmed that industry concerns were valid, with several contributing factors identified, including operational efficiency issues requiring immediate attention, he said.

He added that discussions will be held before the Cabinet paper is tabled.

Sepanggar port, about 20km northeast of Kota Kinabalu, is undergoing capacity expansion from 500,000 to 1.2 million TEU containers per year, although the project has faced delays.