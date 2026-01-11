Man charged over Deepavali fireworks blast in Kulim

Viral videos had captured the aftermath of the fireworks explosion, with victims sent to hospital by ambulance. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A customer service officer has been charged in the Kulim sessions court in connection with a fireworks explosion that was part of the celebrations to usher in the Deepavali festival, which fell on Oct 20 last year.

Kamalraaj C Solamalai, 35, claimed trial after the charge of possession of explosives without lawful purposes was read before judge Jamaliah Abd Manap, Utusan Malaysia reported.

He is accused of committing the offence at Paya Besar, Kulim in Kedah, around 12.30am on Oct 20.

The charge under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 is punishable by up to seven years in prison, a maximum RM10,000 fine or both, if convicted.

He was allowed to post bail at RM4,200 while case mention was fixed for Feb 22.