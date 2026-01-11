Tiger caught in durian orchard after attacks on cattle

Perak wildlife and parks wardens found the animal in a trap during patrols of the Bukit Kinding area in northern Perak. (Bernama pic)

SUNGAI SIPUT : A male tiger known as ‘Yob Kinding’ was captured after it entered a trap set at a durian orchard in northern Perak today.

Perak wildlife and national parks director Yusoff Shariff said the animal, weighing about 70kg, was found inside the trap at about 1pm by six wardens conducting patrols in Bukit Kinding.

“Our department received a report from Tanjung Rambutan police at about 8pm last night after residents of Bukit Kinding discovered tiger footprints and heard roaring sounds at a privately owned durian orchard.

“Our team carried out patrols and found that a male tiger had entered a trap that had earlier been laid in the area,” he said.

The tiger was found to be in good health, with no injuries detected. It will be sent to the national wildlife rescue centre in Sungkai for further observation and follow-up treatment.

Yusof dismissed claims that the tiger was the same animal that had been preying on livestock in the Bukit Bangkong area since Dec 5.

“I believe the tiger that was captured is the offspring of the one previously sighted in Bukit Bangkong. We believe the tiger roaming Bukit Bangkong is the mother,” he said.

Yusoff also advised residents in Bukit Bangkong to remain vigilant and to avoid carrying out activities in the recreational areas there.

On Dec 8, residents of Bukit Bangkong were alarmed by reports of wild animal attacks believed to involve a tiger, after two heads of cattle were killed and five others went missing on Dec 5. Wildlife officials installed two traps and two cameras in Bukit Kinding, Chemor and Bukit Bangkong.

The Malayan tiger is a species native to Peninsular Malaysia which is in danger of extinction, with fewer than 150 believed to be left in the wild. The tiger is Malaysia’s national animal and features on the federal coat-of-arms, while the national football team is named Harimau Malaya after the animal.