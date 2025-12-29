Orangutan bridges reflect conservation commitment in Sungai Pin

Orangutan bridges have become a symbol of balance between development and nature conservation, showing that, when planned properly, the plantation industry and biodiversity protection can coexist. (Bernama pic)

SANDAKAN : Nestled within the Sungai Pin Conservation Area (SPnCA), orangutan bridges go beyond their appeal as tourist attractions by serving a crucial role in reconnecting wildlife habitats.

Built by the Sawit Kinabalu Conservation and Biodiversity Unit, the bridges provide safe passage for wildlife across two plantation blocks within the 2,632-ha conservation area, thereby reducing the risks associated with habitat fragmentation.

Sawit Kinabalu senior executive Rashidah Maqbool Rehman said the bridges demonstrate the company’s commitment to conserving biodiversity in the Kinabatangan area.

“So far, three bridges have been built to facilitate orangutans crossing Sungai Pin. Usage has been encouraging, based on camera-trap recordings from the first and second bridges, which have also helped reduce conflicts between wildlife and plantation workers,” she told Bernama.

Monitoring data showed that around 50 orangutans were recorded by the camera traps, although the figure does not represent the actual population as some animals may have been documented multiple times.

According to Rashidah, the bridges complement Sawit Kinabalu’s long-term conservation initiatives, including tree replanting along the 27km Sungai Pin riverbank as a riparian buffer.

The programme, which started in the early 2000s, is carried out in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund and state forestry department.

The bridges also benefit other wildlife such as long-tailed macaques, highlighting their effectiveness as safe corridors linking fragmented habitats.

They have become a symbol of balance between development and nature conservation, showing that, when planned properly, the plantation industry and biodiversity protection can coexist.

SPnCA also serves as a study and research site for local and international students, while generating economic opportunities through ecotourism along the river.

“Most areas along the banks of Sungai Pin remain unexplored forest, making them highly suitable for nature-based tourism,” Rashidah noted.

“To ensure the success of this initiative, we have partnered with Koperasi Pelancongan Mukim Batu Puteh Kinabatangan, ensuring job opportunities for residents so that the local community can benefit directly.”