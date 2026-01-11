UPSI student drowns at waterfall while trying to save friend

A rescue team at work at the waterfall after receiving a report that a man had been swept away by strong currents. (JPBM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A student of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris drowned after he was swept away by strong currents at the Kedondong waterfall in Batang Kali this afternoon.

The Selangor fire and rescue department said witnesses told a rescue team that the victim, in his 20s, had tried to save a friend but was carried away by fast-flowing water.

His body was found about 10 metres from where he was last seen.

Kedondong waterfall is part of the Sungai Kedondong recreational area along the Batang Kali to Genting Highlands road, which is popular for picnics and river activities.