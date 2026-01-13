Let court decide on Petronas’s application, says Abang Jo

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg said it was not appropriate for him to comment on the application by Petronas at this stage as it involved the federal and state governments.

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak government is leaving it to the court to rule on Petronas’s application regarding the regulatory framework for petroleum operations in the state, says Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

He said it was not appropriate for him to comment on the matter at this stage as it involved the federal and state governments.

“I have no comment. They are seeking direction from the court, so let the court decide,” Bernama reported him as saying in Kuching.

Abang Johari said the application by Petronas was a routine measure to seek legal clarity.

“Let’s see what the court decides. We will follow the ruling and abide by the rule of law,” he said.

Yesterday, Petronas said it had filed a motion at the Federal Court seeking clarity on the applicable petroleum regulatory framework governing its operations in Sarawak, naming the federal government and the Sarawak government as respondents.

“The application seeks to determine the legal position applicable to Petronas’s operations in the state to ensure the company continues to operate in full compliance with the applicable laws and sound governance practices,” it had said.

It said the application was not intended to challenge Sarawak’s development aspirations or hinder the role of Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) in the state’s energy sector, adding that the decision to file the motion followed a series of dialogues and negotiations with state-owned Petros as well as the federal and state governments since 2024.