1st-round exit for world champs Tang Jie-Ee Wei at India Open

PETALING JAYA : Reigning mixed-doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were outclassed by a lower-ranked Chinese pair in the opening round of the India Open today.

The world No 3 pair, who were semi-finalists at last year’s India Open, made numerous errors, going down 16-21, 19-21 to the 16th-ranked Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi in 39 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi today.

The pairs have now won once each in their two encounters so far.

With this loss, only Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai are left in the mixed-doubles category at the India Open.

They will take on Oupthong Ruttanapak-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat in the last 16 of the World Tour Super 750 tournament tomorrow.

No Malaysian pair has won a mixed-doubles title at the India Open since its inception in 1973.

Separately, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun defeated compatriots Nur Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong 21-16, 21-15 in the men’s doubles first round last night.

In the last 16 tomorrow, Wei Chong-Kai Wun will take on French pair Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov who defeated Malaysian duo Choong Hon Jian-Haikal Nazri 21-11, 21-19.

World No 32 pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi were meanwhile outclassed by 62nd-ranked home pair Hariharan Amsakarunan-MR Arjun in straight games of 21-15, 21-18.