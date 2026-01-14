Before the public misses Umno, Umno must first miss itself, says Johari

Umno vice-president Johari Ghani said the party must be pragmatic in managing political differences, including relations with other parties, to safeguard national stability.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno must first restore a sense of unity among its members before expecting the public to “miss” the party, vice-president Johari Ghani said.

He warned that failing to present a united front would make it difficult for Umno to win back public confidence, particularly in today’s unpredictable political landscape.

“Before the people miss Umno, Umno members must first miss each other. If we cannot miss being a united party, how can outsiders be expected to?” he told FMT after attending the president’s briefing ahead of the 2025 Umno general assembly.

Umno’s influence has declined since the 2004 general election when it won 109 seats. This fell to 79 in 2008, rose slightly to 88 in 2013, dropped to 54 in 2018, and reached a low of 26 in 2022.

In the 15th general election in 2022, no party won a majority in Parliament. Barisan Nasional (BN), led by Umno, secured 30 seats, making it a key party in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

Despite scepticism over the unity government, particularly Umno’s cooperation with long-time rival DAP, the administration has remained intact amid early challenges.

On Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s briefing, Johari said the key message to delegates was the urgent need to end internal divisions, as Umno’s strength was no longer what it once was.

“The president reminded delegates that the party can no longer afford internal divisions. We must stand united to face upcoming challenges, both domestically and internationally,” he said.

Johari emphasised that Umno must be pragmatic in managing political differences, including with other parties, to ensure national political stability.

“For this reason, regardless of our political differences with any party, Umno needs to organise and adapt itself so that the country continues to enjoy good political stability.

“We can all benefit from the economic growth that political stability can bring,” he said.