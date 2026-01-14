KJ to attend Umno Youth AGM tomorrow, says Akmal

Former Umno Youth chief and Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin was sacked from the party in January 2023 for breaching party discipline during GE15.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has confirmed that Khairy Jamaluddin will attend the wing’s annual general meeting tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters after the opening of the general assembly of Umno’s Wanita, Youth, and Puteri wings tonight, Akmal said Umno Youth had invited all of its former chiefs.

“Apart from Zahid (party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) and Asyraf (secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki), Nazri Abdul Aziz and KJ will be there,” he said.

The confirmation of Khairy’s attendance comes amid reports that Umno is reaching out to former party leaders who were suspended or sacked.

Malaysiakini earlier reported that Zahid had invited those interested in returning to the party to attend the AGM as observers.

Khairy, a former health minister and three-term Rembau MP, was Umno Youth chief from 2009 to 2018. He was sacked from Umno in January 2023 for breaching party discipline during the 15th general election.

He had been openly critical of Zahid in the lead-up to GE15, especially after BN fielded him to contest the urban Pakatan Harapan stronghold of Sungai Buloh. Khairy lost the contest to PKR’s R Ramanan by 2,693 votes.

Since leaving Umno, Khairy has remained active in public discourse as a radio presenter and co-host of the political podcast Keluar Sekejap.

In July last year, he said he would “think about” Akmal’s offer to help facilitate his return to the party.