Khairy coy on Umno return after attending youth wing’s general assembly

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin at the wing’s general assembly on Jan 15.

PETALING JAYA : Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has played down talk about a possible return to the party, saying he remains a non-member despite his appearance at the wing’s general assembly last week.

In the latest episode of his Keluar Sekejap podcast, Khairy reiterated that his “heart is still with Umno”.

“But there has to be trust on both sides,” he said, referring to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Khairy, a former health minister and three-term Rembau MP, was sacked from Umno in January 2023 for breaching party discipline during the last general election (GE15).

He had been openly critical of Zahid in the lead-up to GE15, especially after Barisan Nasional fielded him to contest the urban Pakatan Harapan stronghold of Sungai Buloh.

After BN’s weak performance in GE15 – its worst in an election so far – Khairy urged Zahid to step down as Umno president.

In October, it was reported that Khairy had already obtained Zahid’s “blessing” to return to the party.

Khairy said that following his attendance at the Umno Youth general assembly, many people had asked him if he was rejoining the party, including his mother.

He also said he did not expect the reaction he received.

“It was quite overwhelming for me. But that’s Umno Youth, they are enthusiastic when they see a former youth chief,” he said.

He also said while he and Umno were in a “good place”, he would continue to offer “fair and constructive criticism”.