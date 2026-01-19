Kedah Umno calls for autonomy to decide on alliances

Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin said Kedah Umno is inclined to go solo, citing difficulties working with PH and PAS. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A Kedah Umno leader has proposed that the state chapter be granted the autonomy to decide whether to form alliances with other parties or go solo in the 16th general election (GE16).

The state chapter’s information chief, Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin, said the move would enable Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) to operate more effectively in Kedah.

He added that cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) was practically non-existent, despite the secretariat set up to coordinate development projects and other initiatives in the PAS-led state.

Shaiful Hazizy also alleged that there were efforts to marginalise BN and weaken its role in initiatives to serve the people.

“It seems like they have a specific agenda that does not want to see Umno and BN regain relevance in Kedah.

“We also know there is a plot to appoint a menteri besar from PKR if PH-BN wins in Kedah,” he told FMT on the sidelines of the recently-concluded 2025 Umno general assembly.

BN and PH, as allied partners, hold only three seats in the Kedah state assembly, with BN having no state assemblyman of its own. PKR won Bakar Arang and Sidam, while DAP won Kota Darul Aman.

Perikatan Nasional (PN), led by PAS, won 33 seats, allowing Sanusi Nor to continue a second term as menteri besar.

Shaiful Hazizy said the chapter was also reluctant to work with PAS, citing political risks including the tactics of Sanusi, who recently urged Umno members to revive the spirit of Muafakat Nasional.

“He is trying to split Umno voters and supporters by making such calls. The bottom line is, we do not want to cooperate with PAS, which is why we want the autonomy to decide our own political direction,” he said.

For this reason, the Merbok Umno chief said the state chapter was inclined to contest GE16 independently, building its strength to win as many seats as possible.

“Even with PH, we are often left behind. So why should we even talk to a state government led by PAS?

“We need to start now, to build our own strength and gain the autonomy to make our own decisions,” he said.

Regarding Umno’s chances in Kedah, Shaiful Hazizy admitted that losing every seat it contested in the last election had created a negative perception. However, he also said there were signs of change.

“When we go down to the ground, we can see change but it is not yet large enough to allow us to govern Kedah again,” he said.

BN, led by Umno, ruled Kedah for most of the post-independence period until the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat won the state in the 2008 general election.

BN regained Kedah in the 2013 general election before losing it to PH in 2018. The PH administration, however, only lasted for two years due to ripple effects from the 2020 political crisis.

A new state government was formed in a coalition between BN and PN before the two coalitions faced off again in the 2023 state election.