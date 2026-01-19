Hadi hints at willingness to join ‘grand coalition’, but with conditions

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the Islamic party cannot accept a concept of unity that ignores injustice or tolerates pluralism and liberalism.

PETALING JAYA : PAS has hinted that it may join the proposed “grand coalition” to unite Malay and Islamic-based parties in Malaysia, but only if the alliance is anchored by a government guided by the commands of Allah.

Party president Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS took inspiration from the Prophet Muhammad’s model of leadership, where Malay-Muslim unity is upheld while the multi-ethnic community accepts Islamic governance.

“PAS cannot accept a unity model that remains silent on injustice and sins forbidden by Allah, which are the root causes of division,” he said in a lengthy “Minda Presiden PAS” (President’s Thoughts) column shared on Facebook today.

“It is why PAS is not with the unity government, which does not have clear boundaries and accepts everything, including pluralism, liberalism, extremism and moral compromise.

“This kind of unity cannot solve divisions even within its own parties, let alone the larger coalition. It is like a sinking ship, branded as a ‘grand unity’, but collapsing from within.”

Hadi’s remarks were in response to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s proposal for a “grand coalition”, revealed during Umno’s 2025 general assembly.

Zahid, however, stressed that the proposed coalition would not and must not disrupt or undermine the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Hadi said that any talks on such a collaboration must involve Islamic scholars with a deep understanding of the religion, not those whom he described as ignorant or lacking in Islamic knowledge.

“(It must also) be based on unchanging religious texts and be able to address changes in the natural world, including human beings and general policies.

“We seek unity under a government that fulfils its duty to lead, which is a great trust from Allah, and is obeyed out of respect for its justice.

“Not leaders who seek power for wealth and status, and are respected only because people fear their oppression,” the Marang MP said.