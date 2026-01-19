Madani govt remains strong, Loke says after Umno-DAP barbs

(Front row, from left) Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, GPS’s Fadillah Yusof and DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook and Cabinet colleagues in the Dewan Rakyat today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Madani government remains in a strong and stable position, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said today, despite the barbs exchanged by his party and Umno over the past week.

“Regardless of the differences among us, the Madani government continues to be strong and stable for the sake of developing the country and ensuring the people’s welfare,” he said in a Facebook post.

In the post, Loke included a picture taken with some of his Cabinet colleagues during the opening of Parliament today, including Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir, Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Fadillah Yusof.

The transport minister’s statement follows days of DAP and Umno taking swipes at each other, particularly during the latter’s general assembly last week.

Anti-DAP rhetoric peaked with Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s vow to “fight DAP to the end”, while senior leaders sought to temper fears and refocus the party’s message on Malay unity rather than antagonism.

Loke said it appeared as though Umno’s general assembly was actually DAP’s because of how often his party was brought up.

He was also unfazed by “those who want to fight DAP”, saying the party’s stand was to fight corruption, the abuse of power and racial rhetoric, not people.