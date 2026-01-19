Zahid unfit to lead BN, says MCA veep over DAP remark backtrack

At the Umno general assembly on Saturday, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that DAP leaders who attacked Najib Razak and Dr Akmal Saleh were part of DAP’s ‘Team B’, implying that there were factions in the party.

PETALING JAYA : A senior MCA leader claims that Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is not fit to continue leading Barisan Nasional after the Umno president backtracked on his remarks about the existence of a “Team B” within DAP.

MCA vice-president Tan Teik Cheng said Zahid’s actions were an insult to BN’s long-established political credibility, adding that the coalition chairman should think before speaking.

Tan Teik Cheng.

“Claiming that there’s a ‘Team B’ in DAP and then going back on the statement hastily is unnecessary and directly shows that he is not qualified to continue leading BN.

“If Zahid does not immediately evaluate and correct his leadership style, BN will only continue losing support.

“The people need leaders who are responsible, principled and visionary.

“His actions have caused anger and disappointment among BN members and the rakyat; he is currently BN’s greatest liability,” Tan said in a statement.

The Penang MCA chairman said Zahid’s words and actions represented the entire coalition, which meant he could not act based on personal emotions or individual political manoeuvrings.

“Such irresponsible actions not only tarnish BN’s image but also make BN the laughing stock,” he said.

At the Umno general assembly on Saturday, Zahid claimed that DAP leaders who attacked former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh were part of DAP’s “Team B”, implying rifts within the party.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook denied the existence of factions within the party, saying there is only one “Team DAP”.

Asked about Loke’s remarks, Zahid said he was willing to withdraw his statement and that he had never meant to portray the existence of several camps in DAP.

The Umno president said his “Team B” remark was just an illustration, adding that “if it offends DAP, I withdraw what I said”.