M’sian outfit looks to leverage ties with Turkey to promote halal fashion

Usanita CEO Adzliana Hasan expressed hope of tapping the lucrative market by leveraging the ties between Malaysia and Turkey. (Instagram pic)

PETALING JAYA : Usanita Sdn Bhd, a platform that empowers entrepreneurs, especially women, is looking to leverage Malaysia’s ties with Turkey in exploring opportunities to promote halal modest fashion in Muslim-majority countries.

Usanita CEO Adzliana Hasan said Istanbul held significant potential as Muslims wanted clothes that protected their modesty while being shariah-compliant and ethically produced.

“Based on the research and feedback we have received, Muslims in many countries today want to know whether their clothing is made from halal material and does not involve practices prohibited in Islam, including the oppression and exploitation of workers,” she said after visiting the consul general of Malaysia in Istanbul, Ahmad Amiri Abu Bakar, today.

She said industry projections showed that Muslim consumer spending on apparel and footwear alone was valued at US$327 billion in 2023, a figure expected to rise to US$433 billion by 2028.

Adzliana expressed hope of tapping the lucrative market by leveraging the ties between Malaysia and Turkey, which she said were fortified following Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the country last week.

Meanwhile, Amiri said Malaysian entrepreneurs should seize the opportunity to explore business prospects in Istanbul, particularly in areas related to fashion, accommodation and Malaysian food services.

“We welcome the initiative taken by Usanita to explore business opportunities in Istanbul and are confident it can be implemented due to the strong relationship between the leaders of both countries, as well as the positive perception of Malaysia among the Turkish people,” he said.

Amiri said Turkey held significant potential for Malaysian entrepreneurs, especially after Anwar expressed confidence that the new Malaysia-Turkey bilateral trade target of US$10 billion could be achieved within the next few years.

He said Malaysia and Turkey had also signed a free trade agreement, which further facilitated the process for Malaysian entrepreneurs to explore the market and invest in Turkey.

In 2024, Turkey was Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner in West Asia, with total trade valued at RM24.15 billion.

It was also Malaysia’s largest export destination and fourth-largest import source among West Asian countries.