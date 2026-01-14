Sarawak leaders respond with caution to Petronas’s apex court bid

Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg said the state would abide by any ruling of the Federal Court on Petronas’s application to clarify the regulatory framework governing its operations in Sarawak.

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak leaders are divided over Petronas’s move to have the Federal Court clarify the regulatory framework surrounding its operations in the state, with some backing the move and others cautioning against its impact on the state’s rights.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap said the application filed by Petronas in the Federal Court should be seen as a step towards addressing long-standing legal uncertainty arising from overlapping federal and state oil and gas laws.

He said the courts were best placed to interpret the Federal Constitution, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and legislation governing the sector.

Yap said legal clarity would strengthen Sarawak’s position in future negotiations and partnerships, while providing certainty for industry players and investors.

He cautioned against politicising the issue, saying judicial determination would help prevent further disputes.

A more guarded response came from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth, which reiterated its support for Sarawak’s autonomy under MA63 while questioning Petronas’s move to seek court intervention.

“I take note of the announcement by Petronas on its application to the Federal Court seeking clarity on the regulatory framework governing its operations in Sarawak,” said central chairman Kevin Lau.

“While Petronas claims that this move is not intended to challenge Sarawak’s development aspirations or the role of Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), the fact remains that Sarawak’s rights over its natural resources are clearly provided for under MA63 and the Federal Constitution.”

Lau said the move reflected an unwillingness to fully acknowledge Sarawak’s constitutional and legal position in regulating its own resources, despite related issues having already come before the courts.

He also reiterated SUPP Youth’s position that Petros should be recognised as the sole aggregator of liquefied natural gas extracted in Sarawak.

Petronas has said its application is intended to ensure compliance with the law and good governance, not to undermine Sarawak’s development agenda or Petros’s role.

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg later urged restraint, saying the apex court should be allowed to adjudicate on Petronas’s application.

Describing the filing as part of a normal legal process, he declined to comment on the substance of the case, adding that Sarawak would respect the rule of law and abide by any ruling of the apex court.

Abang Johari said disputes involving federal and state authority should be resolved through institutional and legal channels, in line with Sarawak’s position on matters arising from MA63.